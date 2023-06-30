New Delhi, June 30: Chinese smartphpne maker Oppo had launched the Reno 10 series in its home market recently. The series comprises of the Oppo Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ smartphones.

Now, Oppo has gone ahead and revealed officially that the new Oppo Reno 10 series is preparing to launch in India. Here's all the known information.

Oppo Reno 10 Series – India Launch Details

As per the revealed details by Oppo, the new Reno 10 will be boasting a 3D curved display and a 64MP telephoto portrait sensor with OIS and the company’s Pro-Portrait mode.

The company also confirmed that the device will be offered in the colour options of Silver Grey and Glossy Purple. The device is also confirmed to be going on sale via Flipkart. However, Oppo has not revealed the handset's India launch date, but it is being speculated to be in the first half of July.

Oppo Reno 10 Series - Specifications

In terms of specs, the China models of the Reno 10 vanilla features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED flexible AMOLED display, the mid-range Snapdragon 778G processor backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s a 64MP primary camera along with a 32MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide snappers, while a 32MP unit handles the selfie needs. It packs in a 4,600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

On the other hand, the higher models Reno 10 Pro and the 10 Pro+ gets a 6.74-inch 120Hz 1.5K curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The devices offer a 50MP primary lens teamed with the 64MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide shooters, and a 32MP selfie snapper.

The 10 Pro+ gets a 4,700mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, while the 10 Pro gets a 4,600mAh battery pack with 80W SUPERVOOC support. All the three handsets run on Android 13 topped with ColorOS 13.1. The Reno 10 series is likely to be priced starting from around Rs 30,000 in India.

