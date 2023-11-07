Mumbai, November 7: OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro are rumoured to launch in India soon. The new Reno 11 series is expected to launch in China and arrive in India. According to the reports, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may launch its new smartphone lineup before November 2023. However, the company has yet to specify the launch date for China and India.

The new OPPO Reno 11 series is expected to launch with enhanced features and design upgrades. The new Reno 11 series will be the successor of the OPPO Reno 10 lineup, including the OPPO Reno 10 5G, 10 Pro 5G and 10+ 5G. The reports mentioned the Weibo post shared by the "Digital Chat Station" and hints about the OPPO Reno 11 Pro model and some other details. iQOO 12 Launched in China: From Specifications to Features and Price, All You Need To Know About iQOO's Latest Smartphone Ahead of India Launch Date.

OPPO Reno 11 Smartphone Expected Features:

The new OPPO Reno 11 series is anticipated to have a curved-edge screen, improved camera performance and a new processor. The smartphone is said to launch with a periscope telephoto macro lens and a new glass panel design. The OPPO Reno 10 series launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, an FHD+ screen, and a 3D AMOLED flexible display. The device included a 64MP main, 32MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 32MP selfie camera. Smartphone Under Rs 50,000 On Diwali 2023: From OnePlus 11R To iQOO 7Neo Pro; Know Specifications and Prices.

The new lineup from OPPO may launch with higher specifications and improved camera modules. So far, there is not more information available about the upcoming OPPO Reno 11 series. The series is expected to come with a "refreshing makeover". The Digital Chat Station (on Weibo) also said the device will launch with its Reno 11 Pro+ variant.

