New Delhi, July 20: The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, launched on July 10, 2023, is one of the latest phones launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in the country. The Oppo 10 series comes with a key selling point of its capable rear camera setup, which is anticipated to deliver exceptional photography capabilities.

With high expectations for the Reno 10 series, Oppo aims to drive significant business during the upcoming sale season. Here are all the important details about the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G. OnePlus 12 Next-Gen Flagship Smartphone Speculated to Launch Globally, Including India in January, 2024; Checkout Expected Specs and Other Key Details.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Specification:

Featuring a 6.70-inch FHD+ touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels and a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi), this phone offers a stunning visual experience.

Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and 8GB of RAM, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G ensures fast and efficient performance. It runs on Android 13 and comes with a 4600mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging.

This smartphone boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel camera. For capturing stunning selfies, it features a single 32-megapixel front camera.

Running on ColorOS 13.1, the phone provides 256GB of inbuilt storage, providing ample space for your photos, videos, and apps. With dimensions of 162.40 x 74.20 x 7.58mm (height x width x thickness) and weighing 180.00 grams, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G showcases a sleek and slim profile. It is available in Brilliant Gold, Colourful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colours. Realme C53 Launched in India with 108MP Camera and Good Specs at Affordable Pricing; All Key Specs, Price and Other Details Inside.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Pricing in India

The top-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro may be priced at Rs 44,999, and the base variant of the Oppo Reno 10 is expected to cost Rs 38,999.

Please note that pricing may be subject to change as per the apps you refer to. It is advisable to check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding all the features.

