Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Reno6 Series in the Indian market soon. Ahead of its launch, the Reno6 series has been teased on Flipkart. Oppo Reno6 Series will comprise Reno6 and Reno6 Pro smartphones. The Flipkart listing does not reveal the exact launch date but showcases the rear side of the Reno6 Pro model. The teaser hints that both variants of the Reno6 Series will be made available for sale via the e-commerce platform. Both Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro were launched in China this May. The Indian variants are likely to carry similar specifications as that of China models. Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro & Reno6 Pro+ Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Oppo Reno6 will is likely to feature a 6.43-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: JD.com)

For optics, it might get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

Make way for the next big thing in videography. #OPPOReno6Series, launching on 14th July, 3PM. #EmotionsInPortrait Know more: https://t.co/b7vPycQ4Br pic.twitter.com/1904gMjYET — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 1, 2021

At the front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 32MP selfie snapper. The handset is likely to come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: JD.com)

On the other hand, the Reno6 Pro device could sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it might come with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP secondary shooter and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery.

Oppo Reno6 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Coming to the pricing, the Reno6 is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,800) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 36,400) for the 12GB + 256GB model in China. On the other side, the Reno6 Pro costs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB whereas the 12GB + 256GB model gets a price tag of CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 43,200). So we expect the India pricing of Reno6 Series to be somewhere around it.

