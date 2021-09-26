Oppo India will launch the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Oppo F19s smartphones in the country tomorrow. Both the smartphones will go official at 3 pm IST exclusively via Flipkart. Prices, availability and other details for the smartphones will be revealed tomorrow. With the addition of the Reno6 Pro Diwali edition, the smartphone will be offered in three colours - Majestic Gold, Stellar Black and Aurora. The company will also launch a Blue colour variant of the Enco Buds. Apart from the new colour, the smartphone is expected to remain identical to the regular version. Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Review: A Premium Mid-Ranger With Dazzling Design.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition will get a 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. Under the hood, it will come powered by a Dimensity 1200 SoC paired to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For photography, there will be a 64MP quad rear camera setup along with a 32MP selfie shooter. It will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Get ready to say goodbye to battery anxiety with the #OPPOF19s - A combination of the powerful 33W Flash Charge and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Catch the Festive Launch Show on 27th September at 3PM. Know more: https://t.co/ogCfEpocvF pic.twitter.com/qPTqBG9t2t — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 22, 2021

The Oppo F19s, on the other hand, will be the latest addition to the brand's F-series. The company already sells a bunch of smartphones under its F19 series, which includes F19, F19 Pro, F19 Pro Plus. The upcoming F19s is likely to be priced below Rs 25,000.

Oppo F19s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The Oppo F19s will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The chipset is likely to be paired with at least 6GB of RAM. For photography, there will be a 48MP triple rear camera module. It will be backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

