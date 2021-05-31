Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Reno6 Series in the Chinese market. Reno6 Series comprises Reno6, Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ smartphones. All three models are available for registration in China and will be made available for sale soon. Oppo Reno6 is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,800) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 36,400) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Oppo Reno6 Pro costs Rs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 39,800) and CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 43,200) for the 12GB + 256GB model. On the other hand, Oppo Reno6 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage and CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 51,200) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ 5G Renders & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report.

Oppo Reno6 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The Reno6 phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter. The device comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno6 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Reno6 Pro flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It gets a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP secondary camera and two 2MP additional cameras. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging facility. On the other side, Oppo Reno6 Pro+ comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 50MP quad rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie snapper. The smartphone runs on the Android 11 based ColorOS 11 operating system.

