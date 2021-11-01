Dhanteras 2021 is just a few hours away and people can't wait to share their happiness. This Dhanteras falls on November 2, 2021. Most people look for purchasing something special during this auspicious day and on the day of Diwali. To celebrate Dhanteras, several tech companies like Xiaomi, Redmi, iQOO and Oppo are offering their smartphones at a discount price. If you are a techy person and looking to purchase a smartphone then you have come to the right place. Here are some of the top deals on smartphones being offered right now. Diwali 2021: Top 4 Tech Devices With Exciting Offers That You Can Gift Your Family, Friends.

iQOO Z3 5G-

iQOO Z3 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO Z3 5G)

iQOO Z3 5G is now available via the official website at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs 20,990 and Rs 22,900. Buyers will get no-cost EMI with additional cashback up to Rs 500 on Bajaj Finserv transactions. The smartphone is also available on the Amazon India website with up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange deals, flat Rs 2,500 instant discount on all banks cards and more.

Samsung Galaxy M51-

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Samsung's Galaxy M51 phone is available at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB whereas the 8GB + 128GB is currently out of stock. The handset is also up for grab on Amazon India with up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange deals, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 on ICICI Bank credit card transactions and more.

Realme 8 Pro:-

Twitter)

Realme 8 Pro (Photo Credits: MobNfo

Realme 8 Pro 6GB + 128GB model is currently not available for sale on Flipkart but it is sold via the Realme India website at Rs 17,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available on Flipkart for Rs 19,999. Buyers can also avail 10 percent off on SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and more.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro:-

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

iPhone 12 Pro is being sold on Amazon India at Rs 95,900 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB variants are offered at Rs 1,04,900 and Rs 1,14,900 respectively. No-cost EMI and standard EMI options are also available. Moreover, there is up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange deals which will further bring down the effective price.

