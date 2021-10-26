After the Big Billion Days Sale 2021, the e-commerce giant 'Flipkart' is all set to commence the Big Diwali Sale on October 28, 2021. This information has been confirmed by the company on its website. The company has also released dedicated microsites which reveal which products will be made available during the sale. It is important to note that Flipkart has only listed the products including smartphones, electronics and accessories that will be made available for sale. It is yet to announce discount prices for the same. The company has partnered with SBI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to customers who will make payments via banks cards. The sale will last till November 3, 2021. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Over 2 Lakh Units of Apple iPhone 12 Reportedly Sold in One Day.

As per the Flipkart website, up to 80 percent discount will be offered on mobiles, tablets, electronics and accessories. These smartphones include Realme C11, Realme C21Y, Samsung F12, Poco F3 GT, Narzo 50A, Moto G60, Realme GT Master Edition, Poco X3 Pro, Oppo Reno6 5G, Realme GT Neo2, Samsung F42 5G, Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition, Google Pixel 4a, Poco M3, Asus ROG Phone 3, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and more.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Get Biggest Offers on Best Brands & New Launches! Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, 28th Oct to 3rd Nov! #ShoppingKaBadaDhamaka — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 24, 2021

On the other hand, smart TVs such as Realme 32-inch iFFALCON 4K 55-inch, Thomson 4K 43-inch will be made available with up to 75 percent off. In addition to this appliances will also be offered with up to 75 percent discount.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Moreover, Acer Aspire 7, Fitbit Versa 2, Moto Tab G20, Google Pixel Buds, Honor Band 6, DIZO GoPods Neo, MSI i5 Gaming laptop, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Amazfit GTR 3, Realme Pad, cables, chargers, power banks will also be offered with up to 80 percent discount during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).