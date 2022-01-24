Oppo India will officially launch the Reno7 Series in the country on February 4, 2022. The company released a new teaser on its Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The company claims the Reno7 Series to be the portrait expert. The flagship series has also been listed on Flipkart. Last week's teaser had revealed that the Reno7 Series will get a starry design. It is also confirmed to come with the most advanced camera system ever. Oppo Reno7 Series Teased, India Launch Soon.

Oppo Reno7 Series will consist of Reno7 and Reno7 Pro models. The Reno7 SE model is said to arrive later. Both Reno7 and Reno7 Pro are said to come with similar specifications as that of Chinese models.

Oppo Reno7 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Featuring the all-new Shooting Star Design, #ThePortraitExpert is here to steal your heart away with its starry and ultra-sleek design to represent the beauty of the universe. Turn heads every time with the #OPPOReno7Series. Know more: https://t.co/dxK7nUeISC pic.twitter.com/2p4oHvHOah — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 24, 2022

Oppo Reno7 might sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, whereas the pro variant could feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen. The vanilla model is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the pro variant could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor.

Oppo Reno7 Series (Photo Credits: JD.com)

The Reno7 might sport a 64MP triple rear camera system, whereas the pro variant might get a 50MP triple rear camera module. Both models are said to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, the Reno7 is likely to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000. On the other hand, the Reno7 Pro might cost between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000.

