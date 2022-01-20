After launching the Reno7 Series in China, Oppo will be introducing its flagship series in India soon. The company has teased the Reno7 Series on its official India Twitter account. The company is promoting the Reno7 Series as the portrait expert. According to the teaser, the upcoming flagship series will get a starry design and is claimed to get the most advanced camera system ever. Oppo Reno7 Series & Enco Free 2i Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Oppo Reno7 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The Reno7 Series has also been listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The company is yet to confirm the models of the Reno7 Series. As a reminder, the Chinese models include Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 SE 5G phones.

Here's the moment that you all have been waiting for. Presenting the Beauty of the Universe, #OPPOReno7Series. Designed to capture perfect portraits anytime, #ThePortraitExpert is here to charm you with its starry design and a lot more. Know more: https://t.co/dxK7nUeISC pic.twitter.com/Vj1BbrUqxU — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 20, 2022

As per a report, Oppo could only introduce the vanilla and the pro model in the Indian market. Both models are said to carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese variants. The Reno7 smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, whereas the pro variant might feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen.

Oppo Reno7 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The vanilla model is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, whereas the Pro variant could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor. Oppo Reno7 is expected to sport a 64MP triple rear camera module, whereas the pro model is said to come with a 50MP triple rear camera system. Both devices could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, the Reno7 is likely to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000. On the other hand, the Reno7 Pro might retail between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2022 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).