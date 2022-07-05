Oppo India will officially launch the Reno8 Series in India on July 18, 2022. The Chinese phone maker has teased the upcoming Reno8 Series on its official website, revealing the launch date and time. According to the website, Oppo Reno8 Series launch will commence at 6 pm IST and will be streamed live via Oppo India's official YouTube channel. Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro Pricing & Key Features Leaked Online: Report.

The Reno8 Series will comprise Reno8 and Reno8 Pro. The Reno8 Pro Indian variant is said to be a rebranded version of the Chinese Reno8 Pro Plus model. According to a report, the company could also introduce the Pad Air tablet, along with the Reno8 Series.

The self-developed MariSilicon X NPU in the #OPPOReno8Series is equipped to capture awesomeness in 4K Ultra HDR videos with HDR Fusion and AI Noise Reduction. Coming soon! #UltraClearNightInPortrait #ThePotraitExpert Know more: https://t.co/RDpmwvHMSC pic.twitter.com/QGBLpnGxuF — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 4, 2022

On Monday, the pricing and key features of Reno8 Series were leaked online by tipster Mukul Sharma. According to Sharma, the starting price of the Reno8 smartphone will be Rs 30,000. On the other hand, the Reno8 Pro will be priced between Rs 42,900 and Rs 46,000. Both models are said to be available in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The Reno8 is likely to carry a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie lens, a 4,500mAh battery. On the other side, the Reno8 Pro could get a 6.43-inch FHD+ screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 32MP front camera, a 4,500mAh battery and more.

