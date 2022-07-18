Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, will officially launch the Reno8 Series today in India. The Reno8 Series will succeed the Reno7 Series. The company will also launch the Enco X2 earbuds and Pad Air tablet, along with the Reno8 Series. The Oppo Reno8 Series will comprise Reno8 and Reno8 Pro models. The launch event will commence at 6 pm IST and will be streamed live via Oppo India's official YouTube channel. Oppo Reno8 Pro, Reno8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch.

The Reno8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, which is claimed to offer up to a 12 percent increase in performance as compared to the Reno7 Pro. It will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an 80W SuperVOOC charging and a 4K ultra night video mode. It is likely to sport a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 32MP front snapper and a 4,500mAh battery. The Reno8 is said to be priced from Rs 30,000, whereas the Reno8 Pro could be priced between Rs 42,900 and Rs 46,000.

The self-developed MariSilicon X NPU delivers real-time 4K image processing and the highest grade colour sampling. So that your memories are always in sharper focus, in all their richness. #OPPOReno8Series- launching tomorrow at 6pm. Know More: https://t.co/humjGsSCtq — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 17, 2022

The Reno8 might get a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 4,500mAh battery and more. Oppo Enco X2 will succeed the Enco X earbuds from last year. The company has also collaborated with the Danish high-end audio brand Dynaudio. The earbuds are said to come with a similar cobblestone design as its predecessor, an 11mm moving coil drive, Bluetooth 5.2 support, low latency of 94ms, ANC of up to 45dB, up to 6.5 hours of battery life with ANC mode turned on and more. The earbuds are likely to be priced at Rs 5,000.

On the other hand, the Oppo Pad Air might come with a Snapdragon 680 processor, a 10.36-inch 2K display, Android 12-based ColorOS 12, a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It is likely to retail under Rs 20,000.

