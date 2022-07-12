Oppo Reno8 Series is confirmed to debut in India on July 18, 2022. The company has been teasing the Reno8 Series on its Twitter account, revealing key specifications. Ahead of the launch, the processors of the Reno8 and Reno8 Pro have been revealed by the company. Oppo Reno8 Series India Launch Set for July 18, 2022.

According to the Oppo India website, the Reno8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The chipset will offer up to a 12 percent increase in performance and 50 percent improvement in power efficiency as compared to last year's Reno7 Pro Dimensity 1200-Max.

The #OPPOReno8Series is a new benchmark of camera power! With MariSilicon X NPU, a customised Sony sensor and 80W SUPERVOOC charging at its core, your 4k Ultra Night videos are set to get super-powered. Launching on 18th July at 6 PM. Know more: https://t.co/3lGaAqxVVL pic.twitter.com/klXZHzXGqa — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 11, 2022

In addition to this, it will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an 80W SuperVOOC charging support, 4K ultra night video mode and MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

On the other hand, the Reno8 will get the Dimensity 1300 processor, which offers up to 40 percent better performance and 20 percent better power efficiency than the Dimensity 900 chipset. Apart from this, the smartphone will feature two flagship Sony camera sensors, a VC liquid cooling system and a slim body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).