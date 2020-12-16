New Delhi: OPPO has introduced a new concept smartphone known as 'Slide Phone' that offers a triple-hinge foldable design in collaboration with leading Japanese design studio Nendo. The OPPO Slide Phone is similar to the size of a credit card. It measures 54mm x 84mm in its folded state and features three hinges that bend over in the same direction. Oppo A15s Smartphone Likely to Be Launched Soon; India Prices Leaked Online.

"The concept of 'slide-phone' is that smartphone users are using their phones to interact with the world around them more, yet the devices are often too large in size. The triple-fold allows the user to change the size to fit the occasion," the company said in a statement.

Sliding open the first fold would reveal 40mm of the screen to view the time, call history, notifications or a music player interface. The next slide would open up 80mm of the screen as well as the camera. This would help in taking selfies and making video calls. In its completely unfolded state, the phone's display would measure seven inches. The company says that the phone would offer a slim form factor, which is designed to be partially bent, too.

