Mumbai, February 2: Expanding its popular mid-range portfolio, Oppo India officially opened pre-orders for the Oppo Reno 15c 5G today, February 2. Positioned as the most accessible entry in the Reno 15 lineup, the smartphone debuted with a starting price of INR 34,999. The device stands out in the segment by featuring a massive 7,000mAh battery and a specialized AI Portrait camera system, targeting younger users who prioritize both long-lasting performance and high-quality photography.

Oppo Reno 15c India Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Reno 15c is available in two storage configurations and two distinct colorways: Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue.

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: INR 34,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: INR 37,999

The official open sale is scheduled to begin on February 5. Customers can purchase the device through the Oppo India online store, Flipkart, Amazon, and various offline retail partners across the country. Oppo Reno 15c India Price and Specifications Revealed; Check Details of 4th Model in Oppo Reno 15 Series.

Oppo Reno15c 5G Introduces You to the Premium Reno Experience, Says Oppo India

New beginnings start with new upgrades. And your next chapter deserves better technology. OPPO Reno15c 5G introduces you to the premium Reno experience. Start your upgrade journey with Reno. Pre-Order Now.#OPPOReno15Series #TravelWithReno #AIPortraitCamera pic.twitter.com/Z85CLEUZyO — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 1, 2026

Core Specifications: Power Meets Portability

Despite its slim profile, the Reno 15c is engineered for durability and longevity. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, built on a 4nm process to ensure energy efficiency.

Display: A 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

Battery: The standout 7,000mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of providing hours of usage with just a few minutes of plug-in time.

Durability: The phone features an "All-Round Armour Body" with triple protection ratings - IP66, IP68, and IP69 - making it resistant to dust, immersion, and even high-pressure water jets.

AI-Enhanced Camera System

Photography remains a central pillar for the Reno series. The 15c features an "Ultra-Clear" triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. For selfie enthusiasts, the front houses a 50MP camera with a 100° field of view, supporting 4K video recording.

New software features like AI Portrait Glow and AI Motion Photo allow users to create professional-grade compositions directly from the native gallery app. Redmi A7 Pro Launch Expected Soon Globally, Budget Smartphone To Feature 6,000mAh Battery and 6.9-Inch Display.

How To Pre-Book and Launch Offers

Investors and early adopters can secure their units now to avail of several launch-phase incentives:

Direct Pre-order: Visit the Oppo Store India or major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Bank Discounts: A flat 10 per cent instant discount (up to INR 3,500) is available for SBI and ICICI Bank credit card holders.

No-Cost EMI: Monthly installments start at approximately INR 3,889 with tenures of up to 9 months.

Exchange Bonus: An additional exchange value of up to INR 3,000 is being offered for old smartphones.

Ultimately, the Oppo Reno 15c 5G carves out a unique niche in the 2026 mid-range market by prioritizing endurance and durability without sacrificing the series' signature style. While the Pro models cater to hardcore content creators, the 15c is the "marathon runner" of the family, offering a class-leading 7,000mAh battery and a resilient IP69 rating that is rare at this price point. For users who want a dependable, stylish device that can survive both long commutes and accidental submersions, the Reno 15c stands as a highly practical investment in an increasingly crowded segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of OPPO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).