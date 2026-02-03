Mumbai, February 3: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has officially announced that it will expand its K Series portfolio in India with the launch of the OPPO K14x 5G on February 10, 2026. Positioned as a mid-range contender, the upcoming device is engineered to cater to students, gamers, and young professionals. The company highlighted that the K Series has already surpassed a user base of 50 lakh in the Indian market, and the new model aims to build on this momentum by focusing on "power, performance, and smoothness."

The OPPO K14x 5G is designed to meet the growing demand for high-enduring hardware in the budget-conscious segment. According to the company, the device underwent rigorous testing to ensure it supports heavy daily usage without frequent interruptions. By integrating hardware usually found in higher-priced models, OPPO intends to provide a seamless long-term experience for users who prioritise battery life and processing speed. iQOO 15R Price in India, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K14x 5G Specifications

The standout feature of the OPPO K14x 5G is its massive 6500mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the standard 5000mAh units found in most modern smartphones. OPPO claims the battery can provide up to 20.9 hours of calling or 17.6 hours of YouTube playback on a single charge. For gamers, the device is rated to sustain over 9 hours of intensive titles like BGMI. The large cell is complemented by 45W fast charging support to minimise downtime.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. To enhance speed, OPPO has utilised UFS storage with read and write speeds that are reportedly three times faster than competing devices in the same segment. The device runs on ColorOS 15, which includes 48-month Fluency Protection to ensure the software remains responsive even after years of use.

AI-Powered Camera and Display

In terms of optics, the OPPO K14x 5G features a 50MP primary rear camera. The photography experience is bolstered by a suite of artificial intelligence tools, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Unblur. These features allow users to edit out distractions and enhance image clarity directly within the native gallery app. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date, Price and Specifications.

OPPO K14x 5G Price and Features

The device sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a peak brightness of 1125 nits for better outdoor visibility. Durability is another focus area, as the phone comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. While the official pricing remains under wraps until the February 10 launch, the K Series typically targets the competitive mid-range bracket, likely between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Wire ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

