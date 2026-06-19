POCO C95 Pro 4G Spotted on IMDA Certification Database, Likely To Launch as Rebranded Version of Redmi 17 4G; Check Details

POCO is gearing up to expand its C-series smartphone lineup with the upcoming POCO C95 Pro 4G, which recently made an appearance on Singapore's IMDA (Info Communications Media Development Authority) certification database. The listing, verified on June 18, 2026, confirms the device's model number as "2606FPC72Y" and indicates support for essential connectivity features including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC.

While the IMDA certification did not officially reveal the marketing name of the handset, earlier reports from the GSMA database linked the same model number to the POCO C95 Pro 4G. This certification strongly suggests that a global launch for the purported device is drawing near, potentially targeting key Southeast Asian markets. Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c Tipped to Launch in India in July 2026: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Expected Specifications and Rebranding Strategy

Industry speculation is rife that the POCO C95 Pro 4G will launch as a rebranded version of the rumored Redmi 17 4G. This rebranding strategy is a common practice for Xiaomi and its sub-brands, allowing them to introduce similar hardware with distinct design aesthetics or software experiences across different regions. Industry reports suggest the Redmi 17 4G (model number "26012RN62Y") shares a common hardware platform with the alleged POCO C95 Pro 4G, further fueling these rebranding rumors.

If the rebranding holds true, the POCO C95 Pro 4G is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 processor. This chipset, announced in December 2025, is designed for affordable smartphones, promising a balanced performance for daily tasks such as web browsing, social media, video streaming, and casual gaming. It features a Kryo CPU clocked at up to 2.9GHz and an Adreno GPU, built on a 6nm process, and supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. However, it's important to note that this chipset detail remains unconfirmed, as the device has not yet appeared on benchmark platforms like Geekbench.

Rumored specifications, based on the potential Redmi 17 4G rebrand, suggest a generous 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to offer a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a pixel density of approximately 254 ppi, and a peak brightness of up to 810 nits. Powering the device could be a robust 6300mAh battery, supported by 15W wired charging.

For optics, the POCO C95 Pro 4G is rumored to feature a 32MP primary rear camera with HDR support and an LED flash, capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps. On the front, an 8MP sensor with HDR and 1080p video recording capabilities is expected. The smartphone is also anticipated to run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box. Vivo S2 India Launch Expected in July, Smartphone Spotted on BIS Certification; Check Details.

Memory Variants and Availability

The rumored Redmi 17 4G, which could be the basis for the POCO C95 Pro 4G, has previously appeared on the FCC database with a wide array of memory and storage configurations. These potential variants for the POCO C95 Pro 4G include:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage

6GB RAM + 256GB Storage

6GB RAM + 512GB Storage

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

8GB RAM + 512GB Storage

As of June 19, 2026, official pricing and specific India launch details, including color options and availability, are yet to be announced by POCO. Given its 4G connectivity and expected specifications, the POCO C95 Pro 4G is likely to be positioned as an attractive budget-friendly option for first-time smartphone users or those seeking a dependable device for everyday communication and tasks. Consumers are advised to stay tuned for official announcements from POCO for confirmed details.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).