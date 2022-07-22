Poco is rumoured to launch the M5 Series soon in India. The Poco M5 Series will comprise M5 and M5s models. Ahead of the launch, the vanilla model has been reportedly spotted on the BIS certification website, which hints that the device will make its way to the Indian market soon. Poco F4 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

The listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma has been shared on his Twitter account. According to the BIS listing, Poco M5 is listed with model number 22071219CI. That's all the BIS listing reveals. As per previous reports, the Poco M5 will be a 4G device and will come with support for NFC.

Under the hood, the handset could be powered by a MediaTek 4G processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it might come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

