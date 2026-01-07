Mumbai, January 7: POCO M8 5G, a new M series smartphone, will launch on January 8, 2026, in India. The Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed the arrival of the handset through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, marking its first major release of the year. The device is being positioned with the tagline "Designed to Slay," indicating a strategic focus on aesthetics alongside its internal capabilities to attract younger consumers.

The upcoming smartphone is set to feature a modern design language, highlighted by a 7.35mm slim profile and a lightweight build of 178 grams. According to official teasers, the device will showcase a dual-tone rear panel with racing-inspired strips and a "squircle" camera module. This upgrade features a shift towards premium aesthetics for the budget-conscious segment, moving away from the more utilitarian looks of previous generations. Realme 16 Pro Plus Price, Sale Date.

POCO M8 5G Specifications and Features

The POCO M8 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM (including 8GB of virtual RAM). It will run on the new HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, with a promise of four major Android updates and six years of security patches.

The camera system includes a 50MP AI-powered primary sensor housed within the central rear module, while an 8MP or 20MP front camera is expected for selfies. For endurance, the device is equipped with a 5,520mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 45W fast wired charging. Additionally, the phone boasts an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability against drops and impacts.

POCO M8 5G Expected Market Positioning

Poco’s latest offering is designed to compete in the sub-20,000 INR category, providing high-end display technology and long-term software support usually reserved for more expensive devices. By leveraging the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, the company claims an AnTuTu score exceeding 825,000, aiming to provide a significant performance boost over the previous POCO M7 5G. Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G Sale Date in India.

POCO M8 5G Price in India

The POCO M8 5G is expected to be priced starting at approximately 11,999 INR for the base storage variant. Some market analysts suggest that the higher-tier configurations could reach up to 14,999 INR, depending on the final RAM and storage combinations. In international terms, this places the starting price at roughly 145 USD, making it a highly competitive option for 5G seekers in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

