Bengaluru, January 3: Poco has officially confirmed the India launch of its latest M-series smartphone, the Poco M8 5G, scheduled for January 8, 2026. Ahead of the 12:00 PM IST debut, the company has revealed several key specifications through a Flipkart microsite, positioning the device as a performance-oriented mid-range contender. The upcoming handset features a significant shift in design for the series, incorporating a 3D curved display and a slim profile, alongside a commitment to long-term software support that exceeds many of its competitors in the same segment.

Display and Design Specifications

The Poco M8 5G will feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. To ensure visibility in varied lighting conditions, the screen supports a peak brightness of 3,200 nits and offers 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Additionally, the device includes "Wet Touch 2.0" technology, allowing the screen to remain functional even with moisture on the surface. POCO M8 India Launch Expected Soon, Company Drops Teaser; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

In terms of physical build, the smartphone maintains a slim 7.35mm profile and weighs 178 grams. It has earned an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, supplemented by SGS MIL-STD-810 certification for enhanced durability against physical impact.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Poco M8 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Poco claims the device achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 825,000 points, which represents an 83 percent performance increase over its predecessor, the Poco M7 5G. The hardware configuration will support up to 16GB of total RAM, consisting of 8GB of physical RAM and 8GB of virtual expansion. POCO Confirms Launching Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Flagship Smartphone Soon, Likely To Be POCO F8 Ultra; Check Details.

For photography, the rear of the device features a "squircle" camera module housing a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary sensor.

Software Policy and Longevity

A standout feature of the announcement is Poco’s updated software policy. The M8 5G will ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. The company has officially promised four years of major Android OS updates and six years of security patches. Furthermore, the brand confirmed that an update to Android 16-based HyperOS 3 is already planned for the near future.

Availability

The Poco M8 5G will be sold exclusively via Flipkart following its launch. While the primary hardware specifications have been disclosed, pricing details and specific storage variants are expected to be announced during the official event on January 8. This launch marks a strategic push for Poco to offer premium display technology and extended software longevity within its value-focused M-series lineup.

