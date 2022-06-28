Poco F4 5G is now available for sale in India. It was launched in the country last week, and now, it is listed on Flipkart with exciting offers. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S, which was launched in China earlier this year. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount and Rs 3,000 off via SBI debit/credit cards and EMI. Poco F4 5G Debuts in India at Rs 27,999; First Sale on June 27, 2022.

Poco F4 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is available in night black, nebula green and moonlight silver shades.

Poco F4 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 20MP front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Moreover, the handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos and dual speakers. Poco F4 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

