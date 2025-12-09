New Delhi, December 9: POCO has launched its new budget smartphone, the POCO C85 5G, in India with a 6,000mAh battery for long-lasting performance during a day’s usage and a 50MP primary camera for taking high-quality images. It is available in three attractive colours: Mystic Purple, Power Black and Spring Green. The company will sell it officially on Flipkart and its website.

Design-wise, the new POCO C85 5G has a vertically aligned camera setup with a flash on the rear alongside the “POCO” logo. On the front, the company offers a punch-hole cut-out display, which is impressive for this segment. POCO has also added a large display in the INR 10,000 price segment. Motorola Edge 70 Launch in India on December 15 With MIL-STD 810H Certification and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

POCO C85 5G Price in India, Sale Date

POCO C85 5G price in India starts at INR 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant after discount. Official sales will begin on December 16, 2025 at 12 PM. Interested customers can also get a 5% discount through various banks or up to INR 4,000 cashback on select cards.

POCO C85 5G Specifications and Features

The POCO C85 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. For selfies, you get an 8MP front camera along with a 50MP camera on the rear. The POCO C85 5G has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Will Launch in India on December 16, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications of Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G Here.

POCO has included a large 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and a better visual experience. For durability against water and dust, the POCO C85 5G boasts an IP64 rating. Connectivity options include 5G support, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

