Mumbai, March 15: Poco is set to expand its premium mid-range portfolio in India with the official launch of the Poco X8 Pro Max. Scheduled for release on March 17, 2026, the device has generated significant interest due to its high-performance hardware and an exceptionally large battery capacity. Following the debut event, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is positioned as a feature-focused handset designed for power users, mobile gamers, and multitaskers. By integrating advanced cooling solutions and a flagship-grade chipset, the company aims to offer a robust alternative to existing high-end smartphones currently available in the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications Leaked.

Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India

While the official pricing will be disclosed during the launch event on March 17, 2026, industry reports and leaks suggest the Poco X8 Pro Max may start at approximately INR 42,000. Some retail listings have speculated a potential range between INR 40,000 and INR 60,000 depending on the specific memory configuration and market positioning. Following the launch, consumers will be able to purchase the device through Poco’s official online retail partner, Flipkart.

Poco X8 Pro Max Specifications

The Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to arrive with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G925 GPU. The hardware configuration is designed to handle graphics-heavy applications and gaming seamlessly, supported by up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India, Sale Date.

For imaging, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A 20-megapixel front camera will handle selfies. A notable hardware highlight is the massive 9,000mAh battery, which is supported by 100W wired fast charging. The device will also feature an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and will run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).