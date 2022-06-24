Poco officially launched the X4 GT smartphone in the global market on Thursday. The company also launched the Poco F4 5G in India. The handset will be sold from June 27 in Europe and will be offered in black, blue and silver shades. Poco X4 GT is priced at EUR 379 for the 8GB + 128GB model and EUR 429 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Poco F4 5G Debuts in India at Rs 27,999; First Sale on June 27, 2022.

In terms of specifications, the Poco X4 GT comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 20MP snapper.

Poco X4 GT (Photo Credits: Poco)

#POCOX4GT comes in three striking colors with incredible features to give you a steady gaming experience at a competitive price starting from 299 €. #NoSpeedLimited pic.twitter.com/OMFrXQq3dg — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 23, 2022

The device packs a 5,080mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port.

