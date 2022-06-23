Poco India has launched the F4 5G smartphone today in India. The latest offering from Poco will be available for sale on June 27, 2022, via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the handset will get a Rs 1,000 discount and Rs 3,000 off on SBI Bank debit/credit cards and EMI. It will be available in night black, nebula green and moonlight silver colour options. Poco F4, Poco X4 GT Global Launch Today; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Poco F4 5G gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

That was great, right? Well, the fun’s not over yet! We’re bringing the POCO F4 5G revolution at a special price of Rs. 23,999*/- for 6/128, Rs. 25,999*/- for 8/128 and the 12/256 version is available at Rs. 29,999*/-. The sale starts on 27/06/2022 on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/LG0gEqzYUU — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 23, 2022

Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie snapper. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Moreover, Poco F4 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos and dual speakers.

