PUBG Mobile India is rumoured to be launched today. Over the last week, we have seen PUBG Mobile India website being set up. Also, the company released an official video teaser on its Instagram account. As per reports, the game was expected to be launched on November 20, 2020, i.e. today but there is no official statement from the company yet. PUBG fans in India are very excited & can not wait to experience PUBG on their smartphone again. PUBG Mobile India is said to come with a few tweaks as compared to the original PUBG Mobile game. PUBG Mobile India Coming Back Soon, Battle Royale Online Game's Official Teaser Out.

The Indian government has also been quiet about PUBG Mobile India making a comeback in the country. As a reminder, PUBG Mobile was banned in India including other 117 Chinese apps due to data privacy & protection concerns.

In addition to this, pre-registrations of PUBG Mobile India were open to select users who participated in TapTap game forums. According to the new reports, PUBG Mobile India has received pre-registrations of around 200,000 whereas FAU-G game was able to get only 60,000.

The pre-registration page also unveils that PUBG Mobile India's Facebook & YouTube page are live. The pre-registrations have been closed now so that hints us that the launch could be very soon. It will be interesting to watch where will the battle royale game stand in the Indian market, we all are excited & look forward to the PUBG Mobile India launch.

