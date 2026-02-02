Mumbai, February 2: PUBG Mobile Lite gained immense popularity in India by offering a battle royale experience for users with budget phones. Recent leaks hint at the potential launch of BGMI Lite. Though short-lived, PUBG Mobile Lite was one of the most loved games in the Indian market. The reason behind its popularity was that it catered to an audience that had base-level phones with 2GB RAM and a limited amount of memory.

The fun of playing a battle royale on a budget phone is unparalleled for people who cannot afford costlier devices just for gaming. It seems like it is good news for the fans of the game, as recent leaks suggest that we could soon see BGMI Lite in India. BGMI Lite again came into discussions when Krafton started rolling out surveys asking players about device limitations, performance issues, and must-have features for a version of the game that is lighter. GTA 6 Release Date, Expected Price, Characters and Map; Know All About Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026.

BGMI Lite Release Date, Time, Size, and Requirements

Keeping the recent surveys in mind, the BGMI Mobile Lite could launch, if it ever does, by the fourth quarter of this year, somewhere around November 16, 2026. The timing of the launch could be somewhere around 12:00 AM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Coming to the size, all the rumours around the game are suggesting that it will not take more than 600MB of space in your smartphone, including both the application and the data. This is significantly smaller than the regular BGMI app. As for the system requirements, it is being said that the game will run smoothly on phones with Android 5.1 OS or above and having 2GB RAM. The game will be available for both Android and iOS phones.

BGMI Lite New Maps and Features

The maps will most probably be the same on BGMI Lite, but their size will be reduced to make the game run smoothly on low-end devices. Apart from that, the weapon mechanics and graphics will also be adjusted accordingly. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, February 1, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Once the game launches, players can open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on their phones. After searching for BGMI Lite and visiting the game's page, they can tap on the install button. Once the download is complete, users can create their accounts and begin the battle royale experience.

