Mumbai, January 15: In a move that trades tactical vests for three-piece suits, PUBG Mobile has officially launched its global collaboration with the acclaimed British crime drama Peaky Blinders. Announced in partnership with Banijay Rights, the crossover went live on January 9 and is scheduled to run through February 5. The update brings the gritty 1920s Birmingham aesthetic to the battlegrounds, allowing players to step into the shoes of the notorious Shelby family through a series of narrative events and exclusive cosmetic drops.

Step Into the Shelby Syndicate With PUBG Mobile x Peaky Blinders Collaboration

The centrepiece of the collaboration is the introduction of high-fidelity character skins for the three primary Shelby brothers: Thomas, Arthur, and John. Beyond the outfits, the update features a dedicated Thomas Shelby Voice Pack, enabling players to command their squads with the distinct, authoritative tone of the series’ protagonist. PUBG MOBILE Announces ‘Home Parking Lot’ Gameplay in Game, Allows Players To Show Off Their Luxury Cars, Add Friends and Earn Parking Coupons; Check Details.

Watch the Promo of PUBG MOBILE x Peaky Blinders Here

To complete the 1920s gangster look, the game has introduced:

'Foggy City' Thompson SMG: A themed skin for the iconic Tommy Gun.

The Razor Newsboy Hat: A legendary headgear item synonymous with the gang’s signature style.

Misty Soul UAZ: A specialised vehicle skin that applies a moody, vintage aesthetic to the off-road jeep.

'The Shelby Trials' Narrative Event

Unlike standard cosmetic collaborations, this crossover features The Shelby Trials, a narrative-driven in-game event. Players follow an original side story spanning four distinct scenarios inspired by the television series.

A unique mechanic in this mode is player choice. Participants must decide whether to solve problems using a calculated strategy or "brute force." These decisions shape how each chapter unfolds, ultimately rewarding players with exclusive collectables, emotes like the "Menacing Stride," and themed voice packs.

Atmosphere and Audio Experience

To ensure an immersive experience, the collaboration integrates the show’s iconic soundtrack. Players can listen to "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds via the in-game event interface. Furthermore, players can customise their "Home" space with exclusive Peaky Blinders-themed wall decorations, bringing a touch of the Garrison Tavern to their digital sanctuary. PUBG X G-DRAGON: PUBG Battlegrounds Unveils Special In-Game Collaboration With Emote Stage Across Multiple Maps; Available on PC, Coming Soon for Console and Mobile.

Expanding the PUBG Universe

This partnership marks another significant IP crossover for PUBG Mobile, which has previously hosted collaborations with Dragon Ball Super, Spider-Man, and Bentley. By choosing a mature, character-driven drama like Peaky Blinders, developers are targeting a demographic that appreciates narrative depth alongside tactical gameplay. Mark Woollard, SVP Gaming at Banijay Rights, noted that the collaboration captures the "intensity and atmosphere" that made the series a global phenomenon, sold in over 190 countries.

