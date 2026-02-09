Meerut, February 9: A 22-year-old man from Meerut has passed away at a hospital in Delhi after suffering a massive brain haemorrhage (Brain Hemorrhage) while playing a mobile game. The victim, identified as Mohammad Kaif, reportedly experienced a critical surge in blood pressure that exceeded 300 mmHg during an intense gaming session. The incident has reignited national conversations regarding the physiological dangers of gaming addiction and the extreme physical stress associated with prolonged digital engagement.

Sudden Collapse During PUBG Gameplay

Kaif, a resident of the Khairnagar area in Meerut and son of a local real estate businessman, was reportedly at his father's office when the medical crisis occurred. Family members stated that he was deeply immersed in an online session of PUBG while wearing headphones. Meerut Shocker: Man Abuses, Assaults Minor Girl in Broad Daylight in UP; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Meerut Youth's BP Spiked to 300 During PUBG Mobile Game

ये मेरठ का 22 वर्षीय कैफ़ है, यह मोबाइल में गेम खेलना पसंद था. ये रोज़ की तरह हेडफ़ोन लगा गेम खेल रहा था. गेम खेलते वक्त इसके नाक- कान से खून आया. अचेत होकर गिर पड़ा. घर वाले भागे भागे अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, जहां डाक्टरों ने बताया कि उसका BP 300 से अधिक है.दिमाग की नस फट गयी. ये… pic.twitter.com/wMsi6sd7Am — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 9, 2026

According to witnesses, Kaif suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. He was immediately rushed to a local nursing home in Meerut, where doctors were alarmed to find his systolic blood pressure had spiked to 300 - more than double the healthy limit. Due to the severity of his condition and the internal bleeding in his brain, he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for specialised treatment.

The Fatal 'Silent Spike'

Despite undergoing intensive medical care for two days, Kaif succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, February 8. Medical professionals confirmed that the extreme spike in blood pressure caused a vital blood vessel in his brain to rupture.

Adrenaline and Stress: Doctors suggest that high-stakes competitive gaming can trigger an intense "fight or flight" response. This release of adrenaline, combined with the emotional excitement of the game, can cause a rapid heart rate and dangerous hypertension.

Sensory Isolation: The use of noise-cancelling headphones often isolates players from their physical surroundings, potentially causing them to ignore early warning signs of physical distress, such as palpitations or severe headaches.

A Pattern of High-Risk Habits

The family revealed that Kaif had become increasingly addicted to mobile gaming and social media, often spending late nights playing games or recording video reels. Despite repeated warnings from his parents about his excessive screen time, he continued the habit. Neurologists warn that "Sudden Gamer Death" - while rare - is a documented phenomenon often linked to pulmonary embolisms or cerebral haemorrhages. Factors such as poor posture, lack of sleep, and the sustained mental strain of competitive environments significantly increase the risk for young individuals who may have undiagnosed underlying conditions. Meerut Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Over Issues With His Wife and In-Laws, Police Investigating Matter.

Medical Warnings for Digital Hygiene

In the wake of this tragedy, health experts in Uttar Pradesh are urging parents to enforce "digital breaks" and monitor the physical symptoms of their children during play. Kaif was the only son of his parents, and his untimely death has left the Khairnagar community in mourning. Local authorities have suggested that awareness programs regarding "Screen Hygiene" may be introduced in regional schools to prevent similar incidents in the future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Hindi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).