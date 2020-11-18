PUBG Mobile India is coming back to India soon. The company has released an official video teaser on its official Instagram handle. Now, this is very good news for all the PUBG fans in India. The online battle royale game will come with a couple of changes that suit the Indian sentiments. The game is to be re-released after Krafton's deal with new partners to meet the Indian laws. Ahead of its re-launch, the company has teased the online battle royale game on its Instagram account. PUBG to Be Back in India? PUBG Corporation Announces PUBG Mobile India.

The video teaser shows a couple of PUBG fans feeling sad due to the absence of the game & fed up of their life. The video ends with a message, "Missing the Chicken Dinner? PUBG Mobile India Coming Soon". The teaser doesn't reveal any specific launch date yet.

Last week, PUBG Corporation had announced that PUBG game will make a comeback to India & it will be called 'PUBG Mobile India' to make the bonding stronger with the Indian government. Krafton has also signed a deal with Microsoft to accomplish Azure cloud services for storing players' data. This will help the PUBG maker to maintain the requirements of the Indian government regarding the privacy of Indian users.

In addition to this, the game will be customised to suit Indian needs & will come with more localised content including in-game items to purchase. PUBG Corporation is also looking to hire over 100 employees to uplift the esports ecosystem in India as well as the local game development. The company aims to invest 100 million dollars in India to aid the esports section. As a reminder, PUBG Mobile & other 117 Chinese apps were banned in India a couple of months ago following the border dispute with China. However, we look forward to the re-launch of PUBG Mobile India & it will be interesting to watch the response of Indian users.

