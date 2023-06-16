New Delhi, June 16: Punjab National Bank has launched a new initiative in accordance with Digital Payment Vision 2025 of the Reserve Bank of India.

Now, PNB customers can use an offline IVR-based facility to make their UPI-based transactions without connecting to the internet. It is the first public sector bank to launch this kind of facility. ChatGPT Being Tested on Mercedes-Benz Cars, Likely To Be Integrated Into the MBUX Infotainment System.

UPI 123PAY enables users to access Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service on feature phones. These transactions can be safely made using any of the four technological options - dialling an IVR number, via feature phone apps, through missed call-based strategies, and via proximity sound-based payment. Unlike UPI Lite, you don't need to add any money to the UPI-based wallet of your app.

"India’s large population resides in rural and semi-urban areas. Such a population still relies on cash for their daily needs. With approximately 63% of our branches located in rural and semi-urban areas, PNB has a huge customer base in the remote regions of the nation," Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO, of PNB, was quoted by the Mint.

"To facilitate such people, who do not have access to smartphones or internet connectivity, we are delighted to introduce the functionality of UPI 123PAY. It will enable everyone with any phone to make payments through UPI from anywhere in India. The functionality is also available for non-PNB customers,” he added. Nikon 'Natural Intelligence' Campaign: Camera Giant Pushes Against AI.

How To Use UPI Without Internet Via IVR

Simply dial the IVR number of the bank i.e. 9188-123-123 and choose the name of the beneficiary of the service. Now, authorise the transaction with your 4 to 6-digit UPI pin to continue the transaction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).