New Delhi: Too many Ai generators are now available in the market. They make varied claims of producing images with the click of a button. This has led to a 'doom n gloom' vibe among the artist and photography community.

Now, Nikon has launched a new campaign to push against artificial intelligence (AI). The camera maker claims that it is taking a stand for humans, cameras, and “natural intelligence.” iPhone 15 Release Date in India: From Launch Date to Design and Cameras, Here’s Everything Known So Far.

The Nikon 'Natural Intelligence' Campaign displays some of the most beautiful pictures with humorous AI prompts on them. The idea is that no AI prompt can get you the incredible pictures seen on the campaign.

Some of the AI prompts in the campaign include 'a realistic minecraft cliff at the seashore in winter season', 'a latte skatepark in the middle of the desert in Mars', 'psychedelic mountain range painted in colors with expressionism art style', 'multicolored surreal mini volcanoes erupting water like a fountain', 'Manhattan skyscrapers a hundred years after the zombie apocalypse', and 'an Egyptian pharaoh is hiding from his enemies in a sweet world made of chocolate'.

Nikon wants to remind everyone that the real world is incredible and inspire people to go outside with their cameras. While AI can generate photorealistic images of anything you imagine with just a simple text prompt, cameras can capture signs beyond imagination.

“We are living in the age of Artificial Intelligence. All over the world, millions of people are obsessed with creating incredible surreal images of anything they can imagine just by entering a few keywords," Nikon Peru said in an interview.

"This obsession with the artificial is making us forget that our world is full of amazing natural places that are often stranger than fiction. We created a campaign with real unbelievable natural images taken with our cameras, with keywords like those used with Artificial Intelligence.," they added.

Reportedly, Nikon Peru recently partnered with the ad agency Circus Grey Peru on the new “Natural Intelligence” ad campaign. The national ad campaign will run across both print magazines and giant billboards. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaked; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

AI is already threatening many jobs. It is bound to further shrink the photography industry by automating certain kinds of images.

