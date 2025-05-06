New York City, May 6: PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) has announced a new round of layoffs in the United States, which is affecting more employees as it faces challenges. The UK-based fintech consulting firm started facing issues after the collapse of Evergrande, a primary Chinese real estate developer. The latest round of PwC layoffs has affected 1,500 employees from the US. A PwC spokesperson announced the layoffs amid the company's ongoing global challenges.

PricewaterhouseCoopers started laying off employees in China due to declining revenues and clients moving away from its services. According to the reports, the PwC spokesperson said that the decision about the layoffs was difficult, but the company made it with care and thoughtfulness. The person said that the PwC layoffs decision was taken with a deep awareness of the people, and the company had to take steps because of its historically low levels of attrition over the years. Tech Layoffs 2025: 51,028 Employees Laid Off by 112 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons, 23,486 Laid Off in April Alone.

Previously, PwC laid off 1,800 employees from the US workforce amid its restructuring exercise. This step was considered a major job-cut decision since 2009, which reduced the workforce by 2.5%. The company had been facing trouble with its business, and last month, it shut down operations in nine countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa region after careful review.

Reports suggested that PwC also reduced hiring in the United States amid the workforce reduction. Currently, the British fintech consulting firm has around 75,000 employees working in the US. PwC joins other accounting firms like KPMG, EY, and Deloitte, which have laid off several employees amid various challenges. Infosys Layoffs: Indian IT Major Lays Off More 195 Trainees for Failing Internal Assessments, Marking 3rd Round of Trainee Job Cuts This Year.

This year, accounting, tech, automobile, retail and various other sectors have been affected by the layoffs. In April 2025 alone, various tech companies laid off over 23,000 employees. The major contributor to the job cuts was Intel, which announced a reduction of 22,000 employees and significantly reduced its workforce by 20%.

