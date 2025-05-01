New York, May 1: Tech layoffs in 2025 have affected a significant number of people across various divisions. This year, 51,028 employees have been laid off by 112 companies so far. 2025 started with several rounds of layoffs implemented by tech giants like Meta, Google, Intel, and others, which have implemented their layoffs, affecting thousands of jobs. Till March end, more than 27,000 employees were affected by the tech layoffs, but in April alone, the exact number of employees lost their jobs.

Layoffs.fyi, website numbers suggested that the laid-off employees this year were 51,028, and 112 companies cut these roles for multiple reasons. The website added new companies that laid off hundreds of employees in April 2025. A total of 23,468 new employees were laid off in April to the previous 27,560 layoffs count. The biggest layoffs came from companies like Intel, Cars24, GupShup, Forto, Automattic and Turo. Zomato Q4 FY25 Results: Eternal Ltd Reports 77% Decline in Consolidated Net Profit at INR 39 Crore in 4th Quarter.

Intel Layoffs

Intel announced to reduce 20% of its workforce, which, according to many reports, would affect around 22,000 employees. However, Intel CFO (Chief Financial Officer) David Zinsner said that the company had to identify the number of actual positions that may be affected.

Cars24 Layoffs

Cars24, an Indian-origin company selling second-hand (used) cars online, confirmed laying off 200 employees. The company said the job cuts were not introduced based on low performance but were made due to the structure and bets the company placed.

GupShup Layoffs

AI platform GupShup laid off 200 employees in mid-April 2025. The company announced layoffs to streamline its operations and drive profitable growth after a period of rapid expansion.

Automattic Layoffs

Automattic, a US-based company that helped develop WordPress, laid off 281 employees as part of restructuring efforts to enhance efficiency.

Turo Layoffs

Car rental platform Turo laid off 150 employees, reducing 15% of its workforce, after it withdrew its plans for an IPO in February 2025. The Turo layoffs were implemented because the company wanted to extend its financial runway and focus on long-term sustainability amid restructuring. Adani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025: Adani Group’s AEL Net Profit Surges 7.5 Times to INR 3,845 Crore in 4th Quarter.

Forto Layoffs

The Layoffs.fyi mentioned that Forto, a San Francisco-based logistic company, laid off 200 employees amid leadership changes and a challenging economic landscape.

