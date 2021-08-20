Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and it will be celebrated on August 22 this year. On this day, sisters of all ages tie an amulet called Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers which symbolises a vow of protection for her, and receive a gift in return. If your sister is crazy about tech gadgets then you can surprise her by gifting a gadget instead of a Cadbury celebration box. There are many gifts including smartphones, earbuds, wearables and smart speakers. To save your precious time, we hereby list down the top 4 gadgets that you can gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan.

Fitness Wearables:

Mi Smart Band 5 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

If your sister is a fitness freak then you can gift her a fitness tracker. Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 is currently available for sale at Rs 2,499 via Flipkart. You can also go for Realme Watch 2 that is available at Rs 3,499 on Flipkart. OnePlus Band is also one of the best fitness trackers listed on the official website at Rs 3,299. Moreover, Huawei Band 6 is now listed on Amazon India at Rs 3,990.

Smartphones:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

If your sister is someone who loves smartphones then here are the top 4 affordable smartphones. Realme 8 is available at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999. Poco M3 Pro 5G is listed at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 6GB + 128GB model retails at Rs 15,999. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration whereas the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 24,999. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is available for sale at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB whereas the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 22,999.

Earbuds:

Realme Buds Air 2 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

If your sister loves listening to music then you should gift her earbuds. OnePlus Buds Z earbuds are listed on Amazon India at Rs 2,999. You can also check out Realme Buds Air 2 which is priced at Rs 3,299. The recently launched Nothing ear(1) is available at Rs 5,999. You can also gift your sister Redmi Earbuds 2C which are listed at Rs 1,498 on Amazon India.

Smart Speaker:

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Photo Credits: Amazon)

You can also consider gifting a smart speaker to your sister this Raksha Bandhan. You can consider buying Amazon's 3rd gen Echo Dot speaker which is priced at Rs 2,999 on Amazon India. boAt Stone 201A with Alexa Built-in is available at Rs 1,599. Moreover, there are also Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot and Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker which are priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 1,499 respectively.

