Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only loved worldwide for her acting or looks, but also for her graceful behaviour and the way she carefully carries herself wherever she goes. This has earned her fans not only in India but across the globe. The actress is now making it to the headlines after Pakistani Maulana Mufti Abdul Qavi made some lewd comments about her during a podcast. Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal From Pakistani Islamic Cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi After Dodi Khan, but Here’s the Catch (Watch Video).

Pakistani Maulana Makes Lewd Comments About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Malulana Mufti Abdul Qavi, who first grabbed the limelight in February 2025 after he revealed that he wanted to marry Rakhi Sawant, has now expressed his desire to tie the knot with Aishwarya. During a recent podcast, the Maulvi talked about rumoured cracks in Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's marital life and said, "I heard that a separation is developing between the husband and wife. If they do end up separating, Allah forbid, I am the one who will make the house prosperous."

He continued, "Suna hai ki miyan-biwi ke beech dooriyan badh rahi hain. Agar woh alag ho jaate hain, Allah kare na ho... agar ho jaati hain, unki taraf se Mufti sahab ke liye paigham-e-nikah aa jaayega." (I hope that the separation doesn’t happen. In case it happens, a message of marriage will come from Aishwarya’s side for the Mufti.)

The Mufti also said that "Allah ke taraf se aane wali har ne’mat par raazi hona Islam ka husn hai." When the host said that Islam doesn’t allow marriage with someone who is not from their religion, he replied that he will convert her name change her name to Ayesha Rai). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Father Krishnaraj Rai on His Birth Anniversary.

Mufti Abdul Qavi Wishes To Marry Aishwarya Rai After Her Divorce With Abhishek Bachchan – Watch Video

Pakistani Mufti says that he will marry Indian actress Aishwaria Rai in about 3/4 months after she proposes him. Says he will convert her to Islam, name her Ayesha Rai. This is the level of illiteracy +radicalisation in Pakistan. This idiot Mufti of course has lost his marbles. pic.twitter.com/ePbEFF7PBn — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 26, 2025

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s Divorce Rumours

For the past couple of months, there has been a lot of discussion online concerning Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, with reports suggesting that the couple are heading for a divorce. However, the couple have rubbished these rumours by making multiple public appearances together. Not just that, when Abhishek won the Best Actor Award at the Filmfare Awards 2025 for his performance in I Want To Talk, the actor thanked Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya for their constant support.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

