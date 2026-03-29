Mumbai, March 29: Realme has officially announced the launch date for its latest number-series smartphone, the Realme 16 5G, in India. Scheduled for a debut on April 2, the device enters the competitive mid-range market with several unconventional hardware choices, including a high-capacity battery and a dedicated rear-facing reflective surface for photography.

The handset was first teased via a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, which will serve as the primary e-commerce partner alongside the company’s official online store. The launch follows a trend of manufacturers pushing for higher durability and battery longevity in the sub-INR 30,000 segment. Vivo V70 FE Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 2 Launch.

Design Innovation and the 'Selfie Mirror'

One of the most distinct features of the Realme 16 5G is its "selfie mirror," a small reflective circular surface positioned on the rear camera island. This addition is marketed as a tool to help users frame high-quality self-portraits using the more powerful primary rear camera instead of the front-facing sensor.

The rear aesthetic draws comparisons to the Google Pixel series, featuring a horizontally aligned camera module. This housing contains a 50MP main sensor and a circular LED flash. The device will be available in two distinct colour options at launch: Air Black and Air White.

Battery Performance and Internal Hardware

Realme has confirmed that the 16 5G will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, a significant increase over the industry standard of 5,000mAh. To manage the charging requirements of such a large cell, the phone supports 60W fast charging.

Under the hood, the Indian variant is expected to mirror the global model, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. To maintain performance during intensive tasks, the company has integrated a vapour chamber cooling system, which is becoming increasingly common in mid-range devices aimed at younger, gaming-focused demographics.

Software Commitment and Durability

The Realme 16 5G will ship with Android 16 out of the box, running on the Realme UI 7.0 interface. In a move to appeal to long-term users, the brand has committed to providing three years of major Android OS updates and four years of consistent security patches.

Durability is another focal point, with the device carrying an IP69 rating. This indicates the highest level of protection against dust and high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, a specification usually reserved for premium flagship models or ruggedised smartphones.

As a sub-brand of Oppo, Realme’s "number series" has traditionally focused on balancing design with high-spec internals for the Indian youth market. The 16 5G appears to be a strategic pivot toward "utility-heavy" features, prioritising battery life and physical resilience to differentiate itself from competitors in the crowded 5G landscape. iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Launch This Year; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Realme 16 5G Price in India While Realme has confirmed that the handset will be available via Flipkart and its official online store, the official pricing details for the Indian market are yet to be revealed ahead of the launch. Considering its mid-range positioning and global pricing patterns, experts anticipate the device will be priced competitively to rival segment leaders. Final prices for different RAM and storage variants are likely to be announced during the April 2 launch event.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 07:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).