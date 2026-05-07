Realme 16x 5G India Launch Soon; Check Expected Price, Colour Options and Specifications

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Realme appears to be preparing for the expansion of its 16 series in India with the upcoming launch of the Realme 16x. The handset has reportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, carrying a certification date of May 6, 2026. This regulatory milestone typically indicates that a device is in the final stages of its pre-launch formalities, suggesting an official announcement for the Indian market could follow within the next few weeks.

Positioned to succeed the Realme 15x 5G, the new model is expected to continue the brand’s strategy of targeting the competitive affordable 5G segment. While full technical specifications remain under wraps, the device is anticipated to focus on core performance areas such as battery longevity and display quality. Leaks from industry tipsters suggest the phone will arrive in two distinct colour finishes, Endurance Brown and Glory White, as Realme seeks to strengthen its presence in the sub-INR 20,000 price bracket. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Realme 16x Specifications and Features

The Realme 16x is expected to arrive in multiple storage configurations, including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and a higher 6GB + 256GB variant. While specific processor details have not been confirmed, it is likely to feature an updated mid-range 5G chipset to improve upon the 6nm-based Dimensity 6300 found in its predecessor. Following the successful formula of the 15x series, the 16x is tipped to retain a high refresh rate display, potentially 144Hz, and a large-capacity battery system coupled with fast charging capabilities.

The previous generation gained attention for its 7,000mAh battery and 60W charging, and the 16x is expected to maintain these high-endurance standards. The device will run on the latest iteration of Realme UI based on Android 16, offering a modern software experience alongside 5G connectivity. It joins the broader 16 series family, which already includes the standard Realme 16, the 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Plus models.

Realme 16x Price in India

The Realme 16x is expected to be priced between INR 15,000 and INR 18,000, aligning it with other budget-friendly 5G smartphones in the region. For context, the previous Realme 15x 5G launched with a starting price of INR 16,999 for its 6GB RAM variant. By offering a 4GB RAM base model this year, Realme may be looking to lower the entry price to approximately INR 14,999 to attract a wider range of consumers. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Final pricing and availability will be confirmed during the official launch event, which is expected to take place shortly after these regulatory approvals. The handset will likely be available through major e-commerce platforms and Realme’s own online store.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).