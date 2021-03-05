Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme C21 handset in the Malaysian market. The handset is introduced as a budget phone and available for sale on the Lazada website. The phone is available in two shades - Cross Black and Cross Blue. The company has not announced when the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched in China.

Realme C21 (Photo Credits: Realme Malaysia)

In terms of specifications, Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600X720 pixels. Realme C21 comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme C21 (Photo Credits: Realme Malaysia)

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger bundled inside the box. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n. Coming to the pricing, Realme C21 is priced at MYR 499 (approximately Rs 8,900) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage model.

