Mumbai, January 6: Realme has officially launched the Realme 16 Pro Plus in India, following the recent debut of the Realme 16 Pro. The new 16 Pro Plus variant offers enhanced performance, imaging, and display capabilities compared to the standard Pro model, catering to users seeking a premium mid-range experience. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. Additionally, it features a triple-camera setup led by a 200MP primary sensor for advanced photography.

In terms of design, the Realme 16 Pro Plus sports a premium glass back with a polished finish and a sleek, ergonomic frame. The smartphone appeals to gamers and content creators alike, offering a larger display and improved hardware compared to the standard Pro variant. Realme 16 Pro Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 16 Pro Plus Price in India

The Realme 16 Pro Plus price in India is INR 43,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher variants, offering 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options, are priced at INR 41,999 and INR 44,999 (pre-sale prices), respectively. Currently, the device is available for pre-sale at INR 33,999. It is offered in Glacier Blue, Black, and Silver colour options and can be purchased through Realme’s official store as well as major online and offline retailers.

Realme 16 Pro Plus Specifications and Features

The Realme 16 Pro Plus features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI.

The triple-camera setup includes a 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, while the front camera is a 50MP sensor. The camera system supports advanced photography modes and high-resolution video recording. Other features include a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, and a sleek design with a glass back and refined ergonomics. Redmi Note 15 Price, Specifications and Features.

Connectivity options include 5G dual standby, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and satellite navigation support through GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. The device combines premium performance, advanced imaging, and a long-lasting battery to deliver a high-end mid-range experience for Indian consumers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

