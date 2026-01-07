Mumbai, January 6: Realme has officially launched the Realme 16 Pro Plus in India, following the recent debut of the Realme 16 Pro. The smartphone targets premium mid-range users, offering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup led by a 200MP primary sensor.

The Realme 16 Pro Plus sports a polished glass back with a sleek, ergonomic frame. The device is slightly larger than the standard 16 Pro, offering a more immersive display for gaming, streaming, and content creation. Its premium build and refined aesthetics make it appealing to users who want a high-end look and feel without the flagship price tag. Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G Sale Date in India.

Realme 16 Pro Plus Price in India and Sale Date

The Realme 16 Pro Plus price in India starts at INR 43,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced at INR 41,999 and INR 44,999 (pre-sale prices), respectively. It is available in Glacier Blue, Black, and Silver and can be purchased via Realme’s official store and major online and offline retailers. Realme 16 Pro Plus sale date is January 9, 2025. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications.

Realme 16 Pro Plus Specifications and Features

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 16 with Realme UI and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The triple-camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 50MP periscope telephoto lens, with a 50MP front camera. Key features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, and 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

