Mumbai, January 6: Realme has just launched its new tablet, the Realme Pad 3 in India today, expanding its lineup alongside the Realme 16 Pro series smartphones. The new Realme Pad 3 is designed to deliver long battery life, a sharp display and modern connectivity, catering to users seeking a versatile tablet for productivity, entertainment and everyday use. The tablet comes with a 12,200mAh Titan battery and supports 45W wired fast charging, allowing extended usage and quick top‑ups. The device also features a large high‑resolution display that enhances multimedia and reading experiences.

Design-wise, the Realme Pad 3 sports a slim profile with narrow bezels, making it comfortable to hold and easy to carry throughout the day. The tablet is built to appeal to students, professionals and casual users alike, offering a balance of performance, battery life and visual quality in its respective segment. Realme 16 Pro Plus Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme Pad 3 Price in India

The Realme Pad 3 price in India for 8GB+128GB Wi-Fi only is INR 26,999. The 5G 8GB+128GB and 5G 8GB+256GB variants are priced at INR 29,999 and 31,999, respectively. The device comes in Space Grey and Champagne Gold colour options. Realme Pad 3 sale will begin in India on January 16, 2026.

Realme Pad 3 Specifications and Features

The Realme Pad 3 features an 11.6‑inch 2.8K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering crisp visuals and smooth interactions ideal for streaming, gaming and reading. The display uses a 7:5 aspect ratio that enhances productivity and minimises scrolling when viewing documents and web pages. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300‑Max 5G processor, enabling robust performance for multitasking and connectivity. Realme 16 Pro Price, Specifications and Features.

The tablet includes an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera, suitable for video calls and basic photography. Audio output is delivered through four speakers optimised for immersive sound. Connectivity options on the 5G model include 5G network support, Wi‑Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Software runs on Android 16‑based Realme UI 7.0 with Next AI features tailored for tablets. The Realme Pad 3 also supports stylus input and optional keyboard accessories for enhanced productivity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).