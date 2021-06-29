Realme recently launched a host of new products in the country. It includes Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 and new 32-inch smart TV. The 4G model went on sale earlier today in India. Now the 5G model is set to go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm IST. Interested customers can get their hands on the 5G phone via Flipkart, Realme official website and offline stores. Realme To Launch 5G Smartphone Around Rs 7,000 in India; Hints CEO Madhav Sheth.

The Narzo 30 5G comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It is priced at Rs 15,999. There's an instant discount of Rs 1000 bringing down the price to Rs 14,499. Customers can get this discount on transactions made via ICICI bank credit card and debit card. The company is also providing a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 with no extra cost for customers.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Online Sale Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The smartphone gets a 6.55-inch FHD LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a provision along with support for a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Bring home the #realmeNarzo305G & #UnleashPeakPerformance with Introductory Offer, ₹500 Off along with an additional Bank Offer.#FeelThePower Priced at ₹15,999. 1st sale starts at 12 PM on 30th June on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. *T&C Applyhttps://t.co/s2Vft3DWE8 pic.twitter.com/G8jwJNlTEm — realme (@realmeIndia) June 29, 2021

For photos and videos, the smartphone gets a triple camera module at the back. It comprises a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black-and-white sensor. The front camera is a 16MP in-display shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 11:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).