Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Narzo 30 device in the Malaysian market. The handset will go on sale online via Shopee on May 20, 2021 at 12 am local time. The company has not yet shared about the international availability of the phone including India. The smartphone has listed on the Shopee website with a price tag of RM 699 (approximately Rs 12,378) for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Teased Online, To Feature 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display.

Realme Narzo 30 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main snapper, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

Narzo 30 phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, 2.4/5GHz WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5 and more. The smartphone will be offered in two shades - Racing Blue and Racing Silver.

