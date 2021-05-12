Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its Narzo 30 phone in the Malaysian market on May 18, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been teased on the Malaysian Facebook page which reveals its few specifications. As a reminder, the company launched the Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A in India this February and now Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 phone in Malaysia. The launch event of Narzo 30 device will commence at 12 noon MYT (9:30 am IST) via Realme Malaysia's official YouTube channel. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Launched in India From Rs 16,999.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme Malaysia)

As per the Facebook Malaysian page, Narzo 30 will sport an ultra-smooth punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Moreover, the handset will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 30W dart charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Previous leaks have claimed that the Narzo 30 phone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display and come powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. For optics, the handset will sport a triple rear camera system with a 48MP main snapper, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black and white shooter.

At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options might include a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and a dedicated microSD card slot. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had revealed in March 2021 that there will be a 4G and a 5G version of Narzo 30 smartphone. So it would be interesting to watch which version of Narzo 30 does the company bring in the Indian market.

