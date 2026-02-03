Mumbai, February 3: Realme is preparing to expand its latest number series in India with the introduction of the standard Realme 16 5G, following the recent debut of the Pro variants. The smartphone, which has already been released in Vietnam, was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website under the model number RMX5171, signalling that an official Indian launch is imminent.

The upcoming device is positioned as a more accessible alternative to the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+, focusing on a blend of unique design elements and high-capacity hardware. While the Pro models occupy the premium mid-range space, the Realme 16 5G is expected to target the competitive INR 25,000 price segment, offering a streamlined experience for budget-conscious consumers. Realme P4 Power 5G To Go on Sale on February 5; Check Price and Specifications of India’s First 10,001mAh Battery Smartphone.

Realme 16 5G Specifications

The Realme 16 5G distinguishes itself with an 'Air Design' reminiscent of the iPhone Air, featuring a slim horizontal camera module. A standout addition is the integrated 'Selfie Mirror' located next to the rear lenses, allowing users to frame high-quality shots using the primary camera. The aesthetic is further enhanced by 'Aurora Wing' colour-shifting technology, which creates a dynamic blue-purple gradient effect.

Under the hood, the handset is tipped to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset. Despite being a standard model, it packs a substantial 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support and wired reverse charging capabilities. The device also boasts significant durability with multiple IP ratings, including IP68 and IP69, providing high resistance against dust and water ingress.

Realme 16 5G Features

The smartphone is expected to arrive in India in three configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and a top-tier 12GB + 256GB variant. It will likely be available in two primary colour options, Air Black and Air White. For display enthusiasts, the phone offers a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,200 nits, protected by DT Star D+ glass. Realme P4 Power Battery, Price, Sale Date and Specifications.

In terms of photography, the Realme 16 5G utilizes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor and a secondary 2MP monochrome lens. A notable highlight for the Indian market will be the 50MP front-facing camera, a high specification rarely seen in this price bracket. With its compact form factor and large battery, the device aims to balance portability with long-lasting performance.

