Realme, the Chinese phone maker, is all set to launch the Narzo 50 smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its Twitter account. Realme has also set up a dedicated microsite on its website, revealing its few key specifications. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch on February 24, 2022; Check Details Here.

Realme Narzo 50 is said to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It could be offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Dropping some beats on the 24th, and we want to see if you can 'beat' them! Can you guess what's coming? Stay tuned!#realmenarzo50 #MightyPerformanceBoosted pic.twitter.com/anYlFyF8gT — realme (@realmeIndia) February 23, 2022

For photography, there might be a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, the handset is likely to sport a 16MP camera.

Realme Narzo 50 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The Narzo 50 phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and is likely to run on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0. Connectivity options might include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme India will announce the price of the Narzo 50 smartphone during the launch event.

