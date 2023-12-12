New Delhi, December 12: Xiaomi has launched two new budget smartphones under its Redmi brand in India - the Redmi 13C 4G and Redmi 13C 5G. The sale is live now for Redmi 13C 4G, while the 5G model known as Redmi 13C 5G will be available from December 16 from 12 noon at a special launch price. Both phones pack some decent specs at an aggressive price point.

The Redmi 13C 4G is now on sale on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores. The Redmi 13C 5G will also be available at the same online and offline stores. The Redmi 13C comes in Stardust Black and Starshine Green colour options, while the Redmi 13C 5G is available in Starlight Black, Startrail Green, and Startrail Silver colour options. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Confirmed To Launch in India in January 2024: From Specifications to Features and Expected Price, Here’s Everything To Know.

Redmi 13C Series Key Specifications:

Redmi 13C 4G and 13C 5G flaunt a slim and lightweight design with a thickness of 8.09mm. The rear panel of Redmi 13C has a dual camera setup headed by a 50MP AI main sensor, 2MP and 2MP macro camera lens. Redmi 13C 5G flaunts its rear with a 50MP AI main camera with dual camera setup. Powering the Redmi 13C is a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, while the Redmi 13C 5G variant gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Processor.

The Redmi 13C series packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G feature a 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) dot drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate, paired with TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certification. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Variants in Pantone Color of the Year 2024 ‘Peach Fuzz’ Announced, Check More Details.

Redmi 13C Series Price Offer:

Bank debit or credit card users can avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,000. By availing of this discount, the Redmi 13C 4G variant is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs 8,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, and Rs 10,499 for the 8GB/256GB version.

The same goes with Redmi 13C 5G; after availing discounts, the 5G variant starts at RS 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB base model, Rs 11,499 for the 6GB/128GB model, going up to Rs 13,499 for the 8GB/256GB top-end variant.

