Mumbai, March 26: Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 13 series in India on January 4, 2024, with impressive camera-centric features and mid-range specifications. Xiaomi introduced Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G models for Indian consumers. They confirmed the addition of a new variant to its Note 13 series on its official post from X handle. The latest models might include Redmi Note 13 Plus and Redmi Note 13 Pro Special Edition. However, these models might be introduced in the global market.

Xiaomi might launch these special editions during the 'Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024'. Xiaomi also posted on X, mentioning that it might launch 'Something Silver loading...' during the upcoming festival. The Chinese smartphone maker shared a short teaser video on the X platform, hinting at possible models during the fan festival. In its X post, the company used 'RedmiNote13Series' and 'XiaomiFanFestivalSpecialEdition' hashtags, confirming the new series and the new fan festival models. POCO C61 Launched With ‘MediaTek Helio G36 Processor’ in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From POCO.

Xiaomi To Launch 'Something Silver' on Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024:

The company has not disclosed the design and other features of the new Redmi Note 13 Series Special Edition models. The Redmi Note 13 5G 6GB+128GB variant was launched in India at Rs 17,999, 8GB+256GB at Rs 19,999 and 12GB+256GB at Rs 21,999. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB variant is Rs 25,999, the 8GB+256GB variant is Rs 27,999, and the 12GB+256GB model is Rs 29,999. The top model, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, was introduced at Rs 31,999 for an 8GB+256GB model, Rs 33,999 for a 12GB+256GB model and Rs 35,999 for a 12GB+512GB model. Realme 12X 5G To Launch on April 2: Know Expected Specifications and Features of Realme Upcoming Smartphone.

According to a report by English Jagran, the new Redmi Note 13 series models will be introduced in the global markets; however, they might not yet be available in India. The report hinted that 'something silver' could mean a different iteration, possibly a 'Redmi Note 13 Special Edition Vanilla'. The report mentioned that the special edition model could be powered by the same features as the regular models, such as MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra, 5,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging, 200MP primary OIS camera and in-display fingerprint scanner. The price could be slightly different than the regular models. However, it can only be confirmed once the company unveils more details.

