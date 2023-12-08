New Delhi, December 8: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is confirmed to launch its much-anticipated Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in India in January 2024. The Redmi Note series has been one of Xiaomi's most popular smartphone lineups in India, known for bringing premium features to the budget segment. The upcoming Redmi Note 13 series is the successor to last year's Redmi Note 12 phones and will consist the lineup of Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ models that were introduced in China.

The Redmi Note 13 Series is expected to sport flagship-level specifications at an aggressive price point, which can make it an option for users looking for a high-end smartphone. Similarly, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to do just that, and we should be able to find out after its launch in India. Xiaomi Launches Redmi 13C and Redmi 13 5G in India: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About New Redmi Budget-Smartphone.

Redmi Note 13 Series Expected Specifications & Features:

Going by the Chinese variant, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ could feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with slim bezels all around. Under the hood, it may be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 chipset built on TSMC's 6nm process. This may also be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone is expected to pack a high-capacity 5,000mAh battery with blazing-fast 120W fast charging support. It may include MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is expected to have a triple rear camera setup featuring a massive 200MP primary sensor. There is also a chance of having 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, we may expect a 16MP front camera.

We will have to wait until January 2024, when it launches in India. With a premium OLED display, 200MP camera, and 120W fast charging, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ seems like an exciting prospect for users looking for a value flagship phone. Xiaomi Smartphones To Be Manufactured by Dixon Technologies’ Subsidiary ‘Padget Electronics’ at Its New Rs 256 Crore Noida Factory.

Redmi Note 13 Series Expected Price:

In China, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ starts at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 23,000) for the base 8GB/256GB model. However, Redmi phones have historically been priced much lower in India compared to China. However, according to Economic Times report, price of the new Redmi smartphone is expected to be around Rs 13,900.

